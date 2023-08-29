Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s volleyball team started Coulee Conference play with a win over Black River Falls Tuesday night.

The Red Hawks (3-6 overall, 1-0 conference) won by scores of 25-19, 25-11 and 26-24 over the Tigers (1-8, 0-1) in the sweep.

Senior Tatum Johnson had a team-high six kills for the Red Hawks while junior Emma Grams and senior Cadence Simmons each added five. Simmons also had three blocks.

Sophomore Amanda Pierson had 12 assists and junior Caroline Mack pitched in with three service aces.

Rushford-Peterson 3, Dover-Eyota 1

The Trojans (2-0, 1-0) won their Three Rivers Conference debut, winning at home against the Eagles (1-1, 0-1).

R-P won the first set 25-16, but D-E battled back with a 26-24 win to even the score 1-1 in the second. The Trojans closed out the match with 25-21 and 25-12 wins in the third and fourth sets.

Senior Tayler Helgemoe had a team-high 16 kills, adding 12 blocks in a strong defensive performance. Sophomore Ava Helgemoe also had double digit kills with 11.

Senior Ava Drazkowski totaled 31 assists, and sophomore Torryn Schneider led the team with four aces.

La Crescent 3, Winona Cotter 1

The Ramblers (0-1, 0-1) dropped their season opener, losing in four sets on the road against the Lancers (1-0, 1-0).

LC-H won the first two sets 25-22 and 25-16 before Cotter fought back with a 25-23 win in the third. The Lancers responded with a 25-20 win in the fourth set to finish off the match.

Fillmore Central 3, Lewiston-Altura 0

The Cardinals (1-1, 0-1) started the conference season with a loss, falling at home against the Falcons (2-0, 1-0).

FC won by 25-15, 25-18 and 25-12 margins in the sweep.

Mankato West 3, Winona 0

The Winhawks (0-3, 0-1) lost their first Big 9 Conference matchup, losing in a sweep at home against the Scarlets (2-0, 2-0).

CROSS COUNTRY

Ken Trott Memorial Invitational

Reigning Division 3 state champ Addy Duellman started her season where she left off last year.

The C-FC sophomore won her first race at the Ken Trott Memorial Invitational in Westby, finishing at 16-minutes, 33-seconds to beat second-place finisher Courtney Stadter of Mondovi’s time of 16:48.

As a team, the Pirates girls placed fifth out of seven teams with 107 points in a field made up predominantly of Division 2 squads. West Salem won the meet with a score of 47, topping Aquinas’ 69.

Junior Ana Knecht had C-FC’s second-best finish, placing 18th with a time of 20:06.60.