Local sports roundup: Holmen, Taebel win MVC golf meet

ONALASKA — The Holmen High School boys golf team won the MVC mini-meet Tuesday at the Coulee Golf Bowl, beating out Onalaska by five shots with a final team score of 313.

The Vikings also claimed the individual title with Luke Taebel winning with an even-par round of 72.

Aquinas finished third in the team standings with 336, while Sam Dobbins finished second (75) overall for the Blugolds.

Sparta was fourth with a score of 355, Tomah placed fifth after shooting 360 and Central/Logan rounded out the field with a team score of 400.

Coulee conference meet

Arcadia shot a 168 and beat out Black River Falls by six strokes to secure a team win at the Fox Hollow Golf Course.

The Raiders also secured the individual title with a 1-over par 36 by Cole Sobatta. Black River Falls' Mike Antonelli (40) was second, and that helped the Tigers (174) place second. Joey Theis finished in a tie for third (42) to help Arcadia win.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 161, Rushford-Peterson 195

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- The Lancers bested the Trojans by 34 strokes in a head-to-head meeting at the Valley High Golf Course, claiming the top three positions in the individual leaderboard.

Sophomore Wyatt Farrell led all golfers, shooting a 1-over on 36. Lancers freshman Ryan Nutter finished second at 3-over while junior Ben Kerska placed third at 6-over. Rushford-Peterson’s best finish was senior Andrew Hoiness, placing fourth overall at 10-over.

BASEBALL

MVC

Tomah 5, Logan 5 (suspended)

TOMAH -- The Timberwolves and Rangers didn’t have enough time to settle a 5-5 tie, forcing the game to be suspended in the ninth inning.

Shane Prielipp and Drew Brookman brought the power batting to get the Timberwolves (2-2,1-1) on the board. Prielipp went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Brookman hit 3 for 5 with two doubles, recorded an RBI and scored a run.

Meanwhile, the Rangers (2-2,0-2) were led by a pair of RBI on 3 for 5 hitting by senior Nick Gavrilos. After a slow start from Pierce Nelson, pitcher Johnny Leaver held Tomah to one hit in three innings of relief.

The end of the MVC meeting will take place on May 12 when the two are scheduled to meet again.

Coulee

G-E-T 3, West Salem 2

WEST SALEM -- The RedHawks (3-3, 2-1) won thanks to a pair of strong pitching performances.

Starter Thomas Haney threw 5⅓ innings, allowing two runs with one strikeout, and reliever Jack Beedle sealed the win with 1⅔ scoreless innings with one strikeout.

Ethan Stoner had G-E-T’s only RBI with a 1-for-3 performance in which he also scored a run. Chris Calico had two hits and drove in a run with a single and another with a double for the Panthers (1-4, 0-1).

Viroqua 1, Arcadia 0

Viroqua 12, Arcadia 6

VIROQUA -- The Blackhawks shut out Arcadia on 10 strikeouts by Griffin Olson in the opener. Viroqua then scored seven runs in the seventh inning to win the second game.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 24, Wonewoc-Center 1

BANGOR -- The Cardinals moved to 4-0 and held an opponent to one run or less for a third straight time. Bangor pitchers Chase Horstman, Eli Tucker and Nolan Michek combined to hold the Wolves to one run on one hit in a blowout victory.

Dairyland

Pepin/Alma 13, Blair-Taylor 2 (6 innings)

BLAIR -- The Eagles recorded 14 hits and scored in each inning of their win against the Wildcats.

SWC

Dodgeville 7, Prairie du Chien 2

DIDGEVILLE, Wis. -- Dodgeville collected its third straight win.

Three Rivers

La Crescent-Hokah 6, Dover-Eyota 3 (7 innings)

LA CRESCENT, Minn. -- With the game tied at 3 in the sixth inning, catcher Jack Welch hit a double on a full count to score three runs and cap off a four-run rally inning. The Lancers would hold on to win with pitcher Zack Bentzen getting the win in two innings of relief.

Caledonia 1, P-E-M 0

CALEDONIA, Minn. -- Warriors pitcher Tristan Augedahl threw a complete-game shutout — including 14 strikeouts — on 99 pitches, Augedahl allowed only three hits and two walks.

The only Caledonia run came in the first inning. Catcher Gabe Morey hit a sacrifice fly that scored the leadoff man Brad Augedahl with the bases loaded. The Warriors only managed two hits on the day.

Nonconference

Aquinas 5, Osseo-Fairchild 0

The Blugolds (6-0) remained undefeated with their third shutout of the season. Pitcher Nolan Hargrove struck out 10 batters and allowed only four hits in a complete game.

Kole Keppel led Aquinas at the plate, going 2 for 3 and recording an RBI single.

SOFTBALL

MVC

Aquinas 12, Sparta 0 (5)

The Blugolds (4-3, 1-2) picked up their first conference win of the season with a four-hit shutout of the Spartans. Aquinas pitcher Josie Erickson threw eight strikeouts and only one walk.

Gracie Cronk and Elie Klar each had three runs for the Blugolds with Cronk going 3 for 3. Iris Neve and Sydney Emineth each recorded two hits and two runs.

Holmen 14, Central 2 (5)

HOLMEN -- The RiverHawks allowed 12 unanswered runs and committed nine errors in a blowout loss to the Vikings. Taylor Pellowski was 3 for 3, and Emily Szak hit a two-run home run for Holmen.

Despite the Vikings only managing 8 hits, frequent infield mistakes and wild pitches allowed them to build a 12-1 lead by the end of the third inning.

Coulee

Onalaska Luther 8, Viroqua 7

ONALASKA -- A tie-breaking run in the bottom of the sixth helped secure the win. Ali Werner was 2 for 4 and scored three runs for Luther.

G-E-T 11, Black River Falls 0

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Pitcher Genna O’Neill struck out 12 and went 2 for 4 with three RBI for G-E-T as the RedHawks shut out the Tigers, who had just one hit.

Maggie Bistodeau and Lindsey Lettner each recorded two hits, while Ryann Duffenbach scored two RBI on a double.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 11, Wonewoc-Center 2

BANGOR -- After the Wolves scored two in the first inning, the Cardinals reclaimed the lead with three in the bottom half of the frame.

Cardinals pitcher Aliyah Langrehr didn’t allow an earned run over seven innings, keeping Wonewoc to only three hits. Nora Turner went 2 for 4 with two RBI.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 3, C-FC 2

Melrose-Mindoro 6, C-FC 5

FOUNTAIN CITY, Wis. -- The Pirates (1-6, 1-2) lost a pair of games in a home doubleheader against the Mustangs (7-1, 6-0).

Blair-Taylor 16, Pepin/Alma 1 (3)

BLAIR -- The Wildcats had four different players recording two RBI. Leading the Wildcats at the plate was Chloe Wagner, who went 2 for 3 and scored three runs. Pitcher Abby Thompson struck out seven.

GIRLS SOCCER

MVC

Onalaska 10, Logan 0

ONALASKA -- The Hilltoppers (3-2, 1-0) scored nine goals in the first half and added another in the second to put up a double-digit margin of victory against Logan.

Amaya Thesing finished with four goals and an assist while Emma Briedenbach and Kiya Bronston each added three goals each.

Holmen 2, Tomah 2

TOMAH -- Riley Winrich scored a pair of goals for Tomah, but it wasn’t enough for the Timberwolves to edge out Holmen. Nora Lee and Kayla Allen both scored for the Vikings and brought the score to even.

Central 6, Aquinas 1

The RiverHawks scored four goals in the first half to help pick up the road win against the Blugolds.

BOYS TENNIS

MVC

Onalaska 7, Holmen 0

ONALASKA -- The Hilltoppers swept the Vikings in boys’ tennis, highlighted by a three-set victory by Aiden Sommerfield over Vincent Young — 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Central 4, Sparta 3

SPARTA -- The RiverHawks swept doubles competition to negate a 3-1 deficit in singles competition to secure a win over the Spartans. Logan Boland and Connor McCoy of Central secured the deciding point by sweeping the Spartans doubles pairing of Colin Kintzinger and Josh Smith 6-0, 6-0.

Viroqua 7, Mauston 0

MAUSTON, Wis. -- The Blackhawks didn't give up a single set in a shutout over Mauston.

TRACK AND FIELD

Nonconference

Logan Invitational

Holmen's boys and girls both won with Logan finishing runner up in both.

Vikings senior Kamryn McNally edged out Rangers senior Lauren Jarrett by just three hundredths of a second to win the 100-meter dash.

Kickapoo Invitational

VIOLA, Wis. -- Bangor's girls and boys collected runner-up finishes in team standings. Brookwood's girls were thirf and its boys eighth.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL

WIAC

UW-La Crosse 5, UW-Oshkosh 4

UW-La Crosse 10, UW-Oshkosh 9

The Eagles picked up a pair of statement wins in a road doubleheader Tuesday, winning both ends of a doubleheader against UW-Oshkosh.

The Eagles (17-8, 5-1) handed the Titans (20-6, 6-2) their first conference loss of the season in the opener. Oshkosh had its 10-game winning streak snapped after a three-run sixth inning capped off by an RBI groundout by freshman Madi O'Brien to give the Eagles the lead. Sophomore pitcher Remington Stark recorded her fifth win of the season with three shutout innings of relief work.

Sophomore catcher Hannah Lalk hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning to secure the sweep. Senior infielder Kendra Leis went 3 for 5 with three RBI while freshman shortstop Kyra Lard hit 4 for 5.

MEN’S TENNIS

Nonconference

Luther (Iowa) 9, UW-La Crosse 0

The Eagles fell to 6-10 and have lost five of their last six team matches.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Nonconference

UW-La Crosse 6, Luther (Iowa) 3

The Eagles collected their third straight win and moved their record to 15-3.

