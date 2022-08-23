Local sports roundup: Holmen volleyball extends MVC win streak in defeat of Onalaska

HOLMEN — The Holmen High School volleyball team followed up its first WIAA Division 1 state tournament by extending its MVC winning streak to 19 matches and making a winner of new coach Kelly Grabowenski in her debut on Tuesday.

The Vikings took care of Onalaska — the last conference team to beat them — 27-25, 25-15, 25-19 to start a new season with a victory.

Holmen’s Izzy Jahr led the way with 10 kills, and junior setter Rayna McArdle dished out 17 assists and had seven kills. Senior libero Gracey Kline recorded 26 digs and also had two service aces, while senior middle blocker Kyla Christnovich had an all-around performance with six kills, three digs and three blocks.

Junior Halie Kapelke had 9 kills for Onalaska, and senior defensive specialist Sanjana Xiong had 20 digs. Senior setter Bailey Yang led the Hilltoppers with 12 assists.

Holmen (1-0) will participate in the Appleton East Invitational this weekend before another MVC match at Aquinas next Tuesday.

GIRLS TENNIS

Nonconference

Onalaska Luther 6, Holmen 1

HOLMEN — The Knights dominated the doubles matches and took three of four singles matches to beat the Vikings.

Emily Gronholz and Emma Larson cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 1 doubles for Luther against Holmen’s Madison Pickett and Harsimranpreet Virk. Gronholz and Larson are now 8-4 together this season. The Knights also swept at No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.

Isabel Ploessl gave Holmen its only point with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Maddy Olson at No. 1 singles. Luther’s Cate Bruemmer, Emma Kolb and Makayla Boldt each won singles matches for the Knights.

With the win at No. 2 singles, Bruemmer improved to 6-6 on the year, and Kolb’s victory at No. 3 singles boosted her record to 7-5. Boldt’s 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 3 singles was her first of the fall in singles.

Onalaska 5, Viroqua 2

VIROQUA — The Hilltoppers’ top three singles players won in two sets to lead Onalaska to a nonconference win.

Alex Drazkowski defeated Viroqua’s Allison Zube 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, and Jane Fabian won a tiebreak in the first set in a 7-6, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles for the Hilltoppers.

The Blackhawks’ Anika and Lanie Nemes overcame a one-set deficit to beat Summer Nicolai and Campbell Nitti 1-6, 6-3, 10-8 at No. 1 doubles. Viroqua’s other point came from Nevaeh Hubbard at No. 4 singles in her three-set victory over Onalaska’s Grace Fabian.

The Hilltoppers’ Gabi Anderson and Zoe Brorson outdueled Keisha Glidden and Jordan Sowle at No. 2 doubles 4-6, 6-2, 10-8, tying the No. 1 doubles match with 36 total games played.

Aquinas 4, Altoona 3

ALTOONA, Wis. — The Blugolds swept all four singles matches to get past Altoona, dropping each of the three doubles matches in a narrow victory.

At No. 1 singles, Danica Silcox topped Altoona’s Ava Bremer 6-2, 6-0, and Kate Fortney, Charlee Gauger, and Tenzin Nelson each contributed victories in singles matches for the Blugolds. Gauger lost the first set to Kenzie Schroeder but came back to win in three sets at No. 3 singles 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Aquinas’ Grace Butler and Avie Nelson won the first set 6-2 at No. 3 doubles but fell 6-1 in the second set and lost the tiebreaker 12-10 to Jackie Halverson and Keyliana Desantis.

Marshfield Quadrangular

Central 5, D.C. Everest 2

Marshfield 4, Central 3

MARSHFIELD, Wis. — The RiverHawks won at both No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles to secure a nonconference victory against D.C. at the Marshfield Quadrangular.

Central’s Katie Johnson swept Nina Allen 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to help the RiverHawks win three of the four singles matches. Both Kendall Blanco and Mari Klyose secured victories in two sets at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.

Odessa Barreyro and Sienna Torgerud teamed up at No. 1 doubles in a 6-2, 6-2 victory against D.C. Everest. Central also won at No. 2 doubles in straight sets, with Allie Schlicht and Harper Ress dropping only one game in a 6-1, 6-0 win.

In the match against Marshfield, Central could only manage wins at the top singles matches and No. 2 doubles in a 4-3 defeat.

Torgerud was elevated to No. 1 singles and won 6-0, 6-0 against Marshfield’s Isabel Krueger. Allison Culp also won in two sets at No. 2 singles for Central.

Johnson and Barreryo defeated Danielle Minsaas and Sam Ridgway 6-3, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles, but Central failed to win either of the remaining two doubles matches. Blanco and Ress forced a third set at No. 2 doubles but lost the deciding third set 10-8.

BOYS SOCCER

Nonconference

Central 6, Reedsburg 4

REEDSBURG, Wis. — In a high-scoring season opener, Central outlasted Reedsburg as four RiverHawks found the back of the net.

Landon Larson and Stefan Kovacs each scored twice for Central (1-0), while Devin Wilkerson and Riordan Staffaroni netted a goal each.

RiverHawks’ goalkeeper Mason Rauch made five saves against Reedsburg (0-1) to lead Central to victory.

Onalaska 3, Chippewa Falls 1

ONALASKA — Griffin Schultz scored twice and assisted on a third goal to lead the Hilltoppers over the Cardinals at home.

In the first half, Max Wurster found Schultz for Onalaska’s first goal. With the game tied at 1 in the second half, Schultz returned the favor by feeding Wurster for the game-winner.

Schultz added an unassisted goal to round out the scoring. Onalaska’s Jacob Havlik recorded three saves in net.

Logan 4, Eau Claire North 3

The Rangers came back from a 1-0 halftime deficit and scored four second-half goals to win a back-and-forth game against visiting Eau Claire North.

Early in the second half, Logan’s Solomon Szymanski knotted the score on a penalty kick, but the visitors regained the lead less than a minute later.

In the 54th minute, the Rangers’ Chuye Yang tied the game at 2, and 20 minutes later Quade Haverlkand gave Logan its first advantage off a pass from Eston Eberlein. But 35 seconds later, Eau Claire North scored the equalizer on Eliot Solberg’s second goal of the night.

Logan finally pulled away with a 77th-minute goal from Eberlien, which was assisted by Szymanski. Gabe Sanders made three saves in the win.

The Rangers (1-0) visit Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday for another nonconference tilt.

Aquinas 4, Richland Center 3

The Blugolds jumped out to a three-goal lead and held on to win against Richland Center at Fields for Kids.

Aquinas’ Andrew Sutton scored in the first minute on an assist from Vincent Bahr. In the 16th minute, Sutton assisted Henry Horstman to give the Blugolds a 2-0 lead, which they held into halftime.

Richland Center cut the deficit with an unassisted goal by Carter Nelson, but Aquinas responded with two goals in the next five minutes. Sutton scored his second goal of the game and added his second assist on a goal from Bahr in the 52nd minute to make it 4-1.

While Richland Center scored twice to close the gap to one score, the Blugolds held the Hornets scoreless in the game’s final 20 minutes.

Tomah Quadrangular

New Richmond 7, Sparta 0

Sparta 4, Menomonie 2

TOMAH — The Spartans shook off a lopsided loss to go 1-1 on the day by coming from behind to beat Menomonie.

In the second game, Sparta conceded a goal 10 minutes into the game, but Matthew Zanon tied it up via a Conner Greeno assist. Menomonie scored just before the halftime break to lead 2-1.

The Spartans evened the score in the 68th minute when Brandon Rand fed Greeno for a goal. Zanon notched his second score of the game two minutes later, with Imonal Sanchez assisting on the winner.

Sparta doubled its lead in the 79th minute on a Caleam Scott breakaway goal. Alec Von Ruden recorded an assist on the play. The Spartans held Menomonie scoreless in the second half to seal the win.

Tomah 8, Menomonie 0

New Richmond 2, Tomah 0

The Timberwolves split two games at their home quadrangular.

Against Menomonie, Tomah exploded for six goals in the first half, with Ty Richer netting a hat trick before the halftime break. Owen Walker assisted on a Dane Vervoren goal in the 13th minute after scoring off a Jonah Nick assist in the 8th minute.

The Timberwolves added two more goals in the second half. Vervoren found Trey Torkelson for a goal in the 42nd minute, and Joe Venner, who assisted on Richer’s first goal, capped the scoring with a 67th-minute goal.

Trevin Nelson only needed to make two saves to record the shutout, but he was tested in the second game against New Richmond. The goalkeeper made six saves but surrendered two goals, and Tomah’s offense fell silent in the shutout loss.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ken Trott Invitational

WESTBY — The Westby girls won the team title and West Salem took the boys championship.

In the girls race, Senior Denali Huebner was Westby’s fastest runner on Tuesday, finishing the 4,000-meter course in 17:48.9 to place sixth overall. Senior Audra Johnson was not far behind in 10th place with a time of 17:58.8, and freshman Elizabeth Curtis placed 12th, finishing in 18:06.5. Meghan Nelson and Natalie Miller rounded out the five contributing runners for the Norsemen, as the two finished in 18th and 22nd, respectively.

West Salem finished fourth in the girls team standings as junior Payton Greer and Mia Olson completed the course within a second of each other to take seventh and eighth place in the race. The Brookwood Falcons were fifth overall, led by Margarita and Stephanie Silva, who both were in the top 15 in the individual standings.

Aquinas’ Alexa Myre ran a time of 17:59.1 to take 11th individually and lead her team to sixth place. Luther was paced by Lauren Wickus, who finished the course in 18:33.3, and the Knights placed eighth overall. Logan came in ninth out of ten teams, as Anya Westrich was 42nd-fastest overall with a time of 20:21.5.

Marah Gruen of Royall took the girls individual crown with a 16:22.4, nearly 20 seconds faster than the runner-up.

In the boys race, senior Dawson Gronemus and sophomore Phillip Gabrielsen finished one-two for the Panthers, placing 11th and 12th in the individual race. Tom Stenberg, Carson Gronemus and Brennon Anderson eached finished the course in under 16 minutes to lift West Salem to victory.

Brookwood took third place as senior Dylan Powell kept a 5:38 mile pace to finish in 13:59 and take fourth individually. Logan had a pair of runners finish in under 15 minutes, with Daniel Wilson’s 14:21.1 earning sixth and Roman Westrich’s 14:44.8 earning ninth. The Rangers came in sixth as a team.

Aquinas’ Jonathan Skemp was the fastest local runner, taking third with a time of 13:49.1 to help the Blugolds finish seventh. Westby placed ninth, and Luther came in 10th in the 12-team event.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Nonconference

Keiser (Fla.) 4, Viterbo 0

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — In its second of two games in Florida this week, the Viterbo women’s soccer team was shut out 4-0 to No. 6 Keiser University (Fla.) at Arrigo-Vecellio Field.

The V-Hawks surrendered three goals in the first half, including two in a 82-second span by Keiser’s Kyoka Koshijima. The Seahawks peppered Viterbo goalkeeper Madison Williams with 25 shots on the day, including 14 on net, and the senior made 10 saves.

Koshijima finished off the hat trick in the 68th minute to give Keiser a 4-0 lead. Viterbo midfielder Grace Bruechel led the team with two shots, both on goal, but Keiser keeper Grace McClellan made three saves to ensure the shutout.

Freshman forward Belle Johnson had the other shot on goal for Viterbo, and freshman Kennedy Alves and sophomore Lauren Wedig each attempted a shot.

Viterbo returns home to La Crosse for an exhibition match against UW-Eau Claire on Sunday before its official home opener on Sep. 3 versus Trinity Christian College (Ill.).