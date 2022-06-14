Local sports roundup: La Crescent Legion baseball team tops Holmen 17s

LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent American Legion baseball team beat the Holmen 17s 6-1 in a game at Horihan Field on Monday.

Pitcher Eli McCool was 3 for 4, and Sam Erpenbach drove in two runs for La Crescent, which scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning to take control.

McCool and Zack Bentzen combined to hold Holmen to three hits — all singles — and McCool struck out 10 and walked three while pitching the first 6⅓ innings. Bentzen struck out the only two batters he faced in the seventh.

Jack Welch added a double and two hits for La Crescent, which pulled away from a 3-1 lead with a three-run sixth inning.

Prairie du Chien 13, Onalaska 17s 6

Prairie du Chien 11, Onalaska 17s 4

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Prairie du Chien had 16 hits and Onalaska 11 errors in the doubleheader.

Prairie du Chien pulled away from a 4-4 tie in the second game with a five-run fifth inning. Caeleb Cipra drove in two Prairie du Chien runs, and Jack Tracey did the same for Onalaska.

Prairie du Chien scored seven runs in the bottom of the second inning in the opener and had four players — Owen Oldenburg, Colton Thompson, Aden McClusky and Jon Nicholson — with two hits. Oldenburg, Thompson and Chase Fisher each drove in two runs.

