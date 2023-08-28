The Lewiston-Altura/Rushford-Peterson boys cross country co-op narrowly missed winning their first meet of the season, scoring 36 points but being edged out by Arcadia’s 34 in the five-team standings at the Wabasha-Kellogg Gallop at Coffee Mill Golf Course in Wabasha.

LARP’s top four runners finished third, fifth, seventh and tenth while Arcadia’s top runners were one place higher at each level. However, LARP made up ground with an 11th-place fifth while the Raiders’ fifth took 13th.

Senior Ryan Prinsen had the top time for Lewiston-Altura at 10:53 in the two-mile race, with senior Tyler Betthauser next at 11:22, junior Wyatt Kriedermacher at 11:29, sophomore Isaac Rasmussen at 11:36 and junior Matthew Sprague rounding out the scoring with a time of 11:42.

LARP’s girls placed third out of six, scoring 75 points. Pine Island dominated the meet with the top three finishes and six of the top eight, scoring 19 points to win the event.

Freshman Vada Larson placed fifth for LARP with a time of 14:54, and senior Ellie Ekern also cracked the top 10 in 10th at 15:43.

GIRLS SOCCER

St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura 9, Stewartville 0

The Saints (2-0) picked up a dominant nonconference victory in a shutout on the road against the Tigers (0-2).

It did not take long for SCLA to get on the board, as junior Samantha Perez scored just 10 seconds into the contest. Perez would finish with a hat trick, scoring three goals with two assists.

As strong of a performance as that was, it was senior Araceli White that led the team in scoring with four goals, adding one assist.

Sophomore Sophie Slavin and senior Hadli Heim each added one goal apiece.