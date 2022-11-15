Local sports roundup: Menomonie girls basketball team tops La Crosse Central

MENOMONIE, Wis. — The Central High School girls basketball team accepted a tough challenge for its first game of the season, and menomonie made sure the RiverHawks didn’t get any quick momentum at its expense.

The Mustangs, who qualified for last season’s WIAA Division 2 state tournament, carved out a 17-point lead after one half and rode it to a 69-41 victory over Central in a nonconference season opener on Tuesday.

Senior Brittney Mislivecek scored a team-high 20 points for the RiverHawks, who also received 12 from Alahnna Simpson, in her freshman debut with the team.

Blair-Taylor 84, New Lisbon 26

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Wildcats built a 51-12 lead by halftime, and Abby Thompson scored 17 of her 26 points for that lead.

Lindsay Steien also had 12 of her 16 in the first half for Blair-Taylor, which also received 12 points from Kierstyn Kindschy and 11 from Sam Kidd.

Thompson also had 11 assists and five steals, Steien 10 assists and eight steals and Callie Wagner a team-high eight rebounds.

Westby 65, Melrose-Mindoro 46

MELROSE — The Norsemen beat the Mustangs for the third year in a row.

La Farge 62, Brookwood 27

LA FARGE, Wis. — The Falcons lost their 13th game in a row.