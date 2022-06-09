Local sports roundup:Onalaska girls soccer season comes to an end, Legion baseball season begins

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — The Onalaska High School girls soccer team had its season come to an end in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal Thursday in River Falls, Wis.

The Hilltoppers gave up two goals in the first half and two more in the second as River Falls handed them a 4-0 defeat.

Summer Nicolai had 20 save for Onalaska, which had a three-game winning streak ended. The Hilltoppers completed a 12-9-2 season.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

La Crescent 11, Gays Mills 5

La Crescent 13, Gays Mills 0

GAYS MILLS, Wis. — La Crescent pulled away from a close game with a five-run top of the sixth inning in the first game and ended the second with a five-run seventh.

First baseman Jack Welch drove in two runs for La Crescent, which took advantage of eight errors to scored six unearned runs in the opener.

Left fielder Nathan Masterson, designated hitter Karson Pape and catcher Logan De Boer each doubled, and Masterson and Pape each had two hits.

Catcher Dusty Grattan was 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBI in the second game. Infielder Kale Baker was 2 for 4 with two RBI, and Masterson and Lucas Hafner added two RBI apiece for La Crescent.

Sam Erpenbach pitched the first six scoreless innings of the second game and allowed four hits while striking out seven without a walk.

Mauston 2, Viroqua 0

Mauston 6, Viroqua 1

MAUSTON, Wis. — Post 138 had just five hits in the two games and scored its only rn in the fifth inning of the 6-1 loss.

Shortstop Griffin Olson was 3 for 6 in the doubleheader. He tripled and scored Viroqua's lone run. Kevin Lendosky pitched a two-hitter in the 2-0 loss, striking out five five and walking three.

Prairie du Chien 7, Holmen 17s 4

HOLMEN — Aden McCluskey hit an RBI double to break a 4-4 tie in the top of the fifth inning for the Hoppers.

Holmen scored all of its runs in the first inning before Prairie du Chien reeled it back in and tied the game on a Maddox Cejka double in the top of the third.

Prairie du Chien had 12 hits, and Cejka went 3 for 4,

