Extremely hot weather may impact schedules, double check with your schools.
Thursday, August 24HIGH SCHOOLVOLLEYBALL: Winona at Caledonia, 7:15 p.m.; Medford at Rushford-Peterson, 7:15 p.m.; Lake City at Lewiston-Altura, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Winona at Mankato West, 7 p.m.; Lake City vs. St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura/Lanesboro at St. Charles, 7 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Mankato West at Winona, 7 p.m.; Cotter at Stewartville, 7 p.m.; St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura/Lanesboro at Lake City, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Winona at Rochester Century Triangular, 9 a.m.; Stewartville at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.
Friday, August 25HIGH SCHOOLFOOTBALL: Baldwin-Woodville at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; C-FC at Fall River/Rio, 7 p.m.
People are also reading…
VOLLEYBALL: C-FC in Menomonie Invitational at UW-Stout, 8:30 a.m.
BOYS SOCCER: Cotter at Stewartville, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS: Roosevelt at Cotter, 4:30 p.m.