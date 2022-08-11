Local sports schedule: Friday, Aug. 12

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—Black River Falls Invitational at Skyline GC, 10 a.m.; Onalaska, Tomah, Prairie du Chien at Reedsburg Invitational (Reedsburg CC), 2 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Mankato MoonDogs at La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—Black River Falls Invitational at Skyline GC, 10 a.m.; Onalaska, Tomah, Prairie du Chien at Reedsburg Invitational (Reedsburg CC), 2 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Mankato MoonDogs at La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
WESTBY — The Westby High School football team’s 2022 season was put into motion just minutes after their 2021 season ended.
HOLMEN — Justin Lancaster had no idea a couple of months ago that he was ready for a change, but he quickly came to that realization.
HOLMEN — There were surely some who lived in the neighborhood of Holmen High School asleep and others watching their final television program …
Last season was, by most measures, a successful one for the Melrose-Mindoro High School football team.
As the sun sent the temperature into the 90s, and a healthy wind blew across Swanson Field on Tuesday evening, the Logan High School football …
Madison Memorial, Monona Grove, Oregon and Waunakee were among 39 schools honored.
Coach Tom Lee lined his players across the middle of the Aquinas High School football team’s practice field with about an hour left in Tuesday…
The RiverHawks began their season with what second-year coach Mitch Olson said was one of their biggest turnouts of potential players in years.
VIROQUA — The Viroqua 138ers never claimed the Class A Legion state championship in the previous five times they hosted the tournament at the …
FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- The Holmen American Legion baseball team will have to fight its way out of the consolation bracket of the Class AA stat…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.