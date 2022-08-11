 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Friday, Aug. 12

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—Black River Falls Invitational at Skyline GC, 10 a.m.; Onalaska, Tomah, Prairie du Chien at Reedsburg Invitational (Reedsburg CC), 2 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Mankato MoonDogs at La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin safety Titus Toler discusses his journey back from injury

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News