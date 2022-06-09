Local sports schedule: Friday, June 10

HIGH SCHOOLTRACK AND FIELD: MSHSL state meet at St. Michael, Minn.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUELa Crosse Loggers at Bismarck Larks, 7:05 p.m.
LA CROSSE -- The commotion in the crowd began as Stevens Point Area High School senior Roisin Willis hit the first turn of the Division 1 800-…
Aquinas High School track and field coach Geoff Wilhelmy excitedly made the announcement as Collin Conzemius exited the Veterans Memorial Fiel…
The baseball rolled toward second base before passing it, skipping by the glove of a diving Eddie Peters and into Copeland Park's center field.
The ease with which such a rare feat was accomplished might be the most impressive part of the story.
Three Coulee Region baseball teams moved within one victory of the WIAA state tournament with sectional semifinal victories on Tuesday.
MUSCODA, Wis. — The Bangor High School baseball team is headed to the WIAA state tournament for the first time since 1996.
KOHLER, Wis. — Holmen High School senior Brennan Dirks and Aquinas senior Sam Dobbins completed first rounds at the WIAA state boys golf tourn…
LA CROSSE -- JT Seagreaves hasn't had a high school track and field season end anywhere but the Veterans Memorial Sports Complex on the campus…
MADISON — Jack and Kyle Hehli wanted quick points, while their opponents wanted to extend points during their first-round double match at the …
STEVENS POINT, Wis. — It's been three years since Roisin Willis staged her introduction to the crowd at the WIAA state track and field meet.
