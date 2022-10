Local sports schedule: Friday, Oct. 21

FOOTBALL: WIAA playoffs, first round—Division 2: Central at River Falls, 7 p.m.; Holmen at West De Pere, 7 p.m. Division 3: Ashland at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Waupaca at West Salem, 7 p.m. Division 5: Durand-Arkansaw vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 7 p.m.; G-E-T at Colby, 7 p.m. Division 6: Onalaska Luther at Markesan, 7 p.m.; Westby at Belleville, 7 p.m. Division 7: Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Deerfield at Cashton, 7 p.m. 8-player: Port Edwards at De Soto, 7 p.m.