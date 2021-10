Local sports schedule: Friday, Oct. 22

HIGH SCHOOLFOOTBALL (7 p.m. unless noted) WIAA playoffs, first round—Division 2: Central at River Falls. Division 3: Onalaska at Mount Horeb/Barneveld. Division 4: Prescott at West Salem. Division 5: Spooner vs. Aquinas at UW-L; Stanley-Boyd at Arcadia; Westby at Stratford; Prairie du Chien at Richland Center. Division 6: Lancaster at Onalaska Luther; Mondovi at Melrose-Mindoro. Division 7: Ithaca at Bangor; De Soto at Cashton; Blair-Taylor at Eau Claire Regis.