HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: MVC—Logan vs. Aquinas at Holy Cross, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Viroqua at West Salem, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Brookwood, 5 p.m.; Hillsboro at Cashton, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Alma Center Lincoln at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Kickapoo, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Lewiston-Altura, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Stanley-Boyd at Black River Falls, 4 p.m.; G-E-T at Holmen, 4:30 p.m.; Seneca at Westby, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: MVC—Sparta at Tomah (2), 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Westby at Viroqua, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Brookwood, 5 p.m.; Hillsboro at Cashton, 5 p.m. Dairyland—C-FC at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Kickapoo, 5 p.m. Nonconference—West Salem vs. Aquinas at Pammel Creek, 4:30 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Spring Grove, 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska vs. G-E-T at G-E-T Middle School, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Nonconference—Holmen, Onalaska at Madison Edgewood Invitational (Blackhawk CC), 8:30 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: MVC—Holmen vs. Central at Logan, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Sparta at Mauston, 6 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville/Mineral Point at Dodgeville, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—West Salem at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska at Winona Cotter, 4:30 p.m.; Tomah at Reedsburg, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Arcadia, Blair-Taylor, G-E-T at Trempealeau County Meet hosted by Independence/Gilmanton, 4:15 p.m.

