HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: MVC—Sparta vs. Central at Copeland, 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska at Holmen, 4:30 p.m.; Aquinas at Tomah, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Brookwood at Wonewoc-Center, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Ithaca, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Aquinas at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Whitehall at Arcadia, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Cashton at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Brookwood at Wonewoc-Center, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Ithaca, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Little Chute vs. Central at Shelby (2), 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; Westby vs. Onalaska at JC Fields, 4:30 p.m.; Viroqua at River Valley, 5 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Prairie du Chien at Logan, 5 p.m.
BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Black River Falls vs. Aquinas at Green Island, 4:30 p.m.