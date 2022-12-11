Local sports schedule: Monday, December 12

Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Arcadia at Sparta, 7:15 p.m.; Logan at Menomonie, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Sparta at Baraboo, 7:15 p.m.
The Aquinas Blugolds (6-1, 2-0) played to their strength with a full court press that wrecked the Central RiverHawks (2-5, 1-1) physically and guided them to a 64-32 MVC win.
The Aquinas High School boys basketball team had to sweat it out early against Holmen before pulling away for a 76-67 MVC victory at the Reinhart Athletic Complex on Tuesday.
The Onalaska High School girls basketball team held off the Holmen Vikings 58-54 on Friday night in MVC play, aided by 17 points from junior forward Sidney Fillbach.
The Aquinas High School boys basketball team took control of Mauston in the first half and went on to record a 65-54 nonconference victory ove…
When Onalaska High School needed a new girls basketball coach, they didn’t have to venture far to find Shane Schmeling’s replacement.
The West Salem co-op gymnastics team started its season with a victory in a triangular that also included Holmen and Wisconsin Rapids on Thursday.
Anderson had 21 points, including 15 in the first half, in the Hilltoppers 88-60 win over the Warriors on Thursday night.
ONALASKA — The attacks came in waves and from all angles, and that’s what made life particularly difficult on the Onalaska Luther High School …
ONALASKA — The West Salem High School boys basketball team appeared to have finally corralled Onalaska Luther with 4 minutes, 27 seconds remai…
A second consecutive WIAA Division 5 state championship paved the way for some significant awards for a pair of Aquinas High School football p…
