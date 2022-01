Local sports schedule: Monday, Jan. 31

BOYS BASKETBALL: Scenic Bluffs— Wonewoc-Center at Brookwood, 7 p.m. Nonconference— Melrose-Mindoro at Bangor, 7 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Rochester Lourdes, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: MVC—Sparta at Logan, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Eau Claire Immanuel at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Rochester Lourdes at La Crescent-Hokah, 6:15 p.m.; Durand at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m.; River Valley at Viroqua, 7:15 p.m.; Eleva-Strum at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m.; Alma Center Lincoln at Black River Falls, 7:15 p.m.; De Soto at Brookwood, 7:15 p.m.