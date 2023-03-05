HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: MSHSL sections—1AA quarterfinal: Cannon Falls vs. La Crescent-Hokah at Rochester Mayo Civic Arena, 7:30 p.m.
Aquinas High School boys basketball coach Brad Reinhart walked off the court to discuss his team's WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal win o…
The Blugolds won their 26th straight game and earned their sixth state appearance since 2017.
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s boys basketball team pulled off a playoff upset Friday night, as the six-seeded Red Hawks hit the road and upended …
ONALASKA — Aquinas High School girls basketball coach Dave Donarski allowed his players and coaches some time to celebrate Thursday night at t…
The second-seed Bangor finally got to celebrate McDonald’s basket and 54-52 win over the seventh-seeded Blugolds in the WIAA Division 3 region…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.