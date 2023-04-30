HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: MVC–Tomah at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; Holmen vs. Central at Viterbo, 4:30 p.m.; Aquinas at Sparta, 4:30 p.m. Scenic Bluffs–Royall at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Wonewoc-Center at Cashton, 5 p.m.; Brookwood at Necedah, 5 p.m. Dairyland–C-FC at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley–Ithaca vs. De Soto, 5 p.m. Nonconference–Prescott at West Salem, 5 p.m.; G-E-T at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m.; Fennimore at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m.; Arcadia at Osseo-Fairchild, 5 p.m.; Westby at Riverdale, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: MVC–Logan vs. Holmen at Viking, 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska at Tomah, 5 p.m.; Aquinas at Sparta, 6 p.m. Coulee–Black River Falls at Westby, 5 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Arcadia, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs–Royall at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Wonewoc-Center at Cashton, 5 p.m.; Brookwood at Necedah, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley–Ithaca vs. De Soto at Stoddard, 5 p.m. Nonconference–G-E-T at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: MVC–Conference meet at Forest Hills, 1 p.m. Coulee–Conference meet at Viroqua Hills GC, 4:30 p.m. Three Rivers–Caledonia at Fillmore Central, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference–La Crescent-Hokah at Zumbrotta-Mazeppa Invitational, 10 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Three Rivers–Caledonia at Fillmore Central, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference–La Crescent-Hokah at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Invitational, 10 a.m.

BOYS TENNIS: MVC–Onalaska at Holmen, 4 p.m. Nonconference–Sparta at Winona Cotter, 3:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Black River Falls, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Mauston, 4:30 p.m.; Viroqua at Reedsburg, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: MVC–Aquinas vs. Central at FFC, 7 p.m. Nonconference–Logan at Driftless United (Viroqua), 6 p.m.; G-E-T/Mel.-Min. At Wisconsin Rapids Assumption, 6 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference–Tomah Invitational, 4 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Fennimore Invitational, 4 p.m.