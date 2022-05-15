Local sports schedule: Monday, May 16

HIGH SCHOOLBASEBALL: MVC—Onalaska at Aquinas, 5 p.m.; Logan at Holmen, 5 p.m.; Sparta at Tomah, 5 p.m. Coulee—West Salem at G-E-T, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Hillsboro at Cashton, 5 p.m.; Bangor at Brookwood, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Eau Claire Immanuel at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Augusta, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at North Crawford, 5 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Richland Center, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Viroqua at Caledonia, 4 p.m.; Westby vs. La Crescent-Hokah at Copeland, 5 p.m.; Neillsville at Black River Falls, 5 p.m.; Mabel-Canton at Onalaska Luther, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Coulee—Westby at West Salem, 5 p.m; Black River Falls at Onalaska Luther, 5 p.m.; G-E-T at Viroqua, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Brookwood, 5 p.m.; Cashton at Hillsboro, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Eau Claire Immanuel at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Augusta, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at North Crawford, 5 p.m. SWC—Lancaster at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Eau Claire Memorial at Logan, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Nonconference—Onalaska, Sparta, Tomah at Wisconsin Dells Invitational at Wild Rock-Wilderness GC, 9 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Wautoma vs. G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Black River Falls at Logan, 4 p.m.; Holmen at Eau Claire Regis, 4 p.m.; Onalaska at Stevens Point, 4 p.m.; Winona Cotter at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.; Altoona at Aquinas.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0