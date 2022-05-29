Local sports schedule: Monday, May 30

HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: MSHSL sections—1AA at La Crescent: La Crescent-Hokah vs. P-E-M, 3 p.m.; Caledonia vs. Chatfield (elimination game), 5:30 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
La Crosse Loggers at Eau Claire Express, 7:05 p.m.
ARCADIA — The Logan High School boys and girls track and field teams claimed WIAA Division 2 regional championships by comfortable margins at …
The Central High School baseball team called on Adam Olson for a big game on Tuesday, and the senior came through at Copeland Park.
The seventh-seeded Holmen High School softball team put themselves through to the next round of the WIAA Division 1 regionals with a 6-2 win over second-seed Waunakee.
VIOLA, Wis. — The Onalaska High School boys track and field team put together 155 points to win the WIAA Division 3 Kickapoo Regional on Monday.
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — The Central High School boys track and field team led a push of local dominance at the WIAA Division 1 regional meet ho…
RICE LAKE, Wis. — Thursday night was one that was owned by Logan High School senior Kalli Knoble and a host of her teammates as they completed…
WEST SALEM — The Aquinas High School boys tennis team enjoyed a perfect day during a WIAA Division 2 subsectional meet at West Salem on Monday.
BARABOO, Wis. — The Central High School boys track and field team turned WIAA Division 1 state qualifiers in seven events into a sectional cha…
Junior Brett McConkey started the West Salem High School baseball team’s WIAA Division 2 postseason with a bang by no-hitting Arcadia in a regional quarterfinal matchup on Thursday.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis, -- The Onalaska and Tomah high school boys tennis teams put 20 points on the board to finish in a tie for fourth place at the…
