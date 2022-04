Local sports schedule: Saturday, April 9

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: MVC—Aquinas at Holmen, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Eau Claire Memorial vs. Central at Copeland (2), 11 a.m.; La Crescent-Hokah vs. De Soto at Stoddard, noon; G-E-T at Prairie du Chien, 1 p.m.; Caledonia at Pine Island, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Nonconference—Melrose-Mindoro at Royall Triangular, 10 a.m.; De Soto at La Crescent-Hokah, noon; Onalaska Luther Quadrangular, 1 p.m.; G-E-T at Holmen (2), 1 p.m.; Viroqua at Cashton, 1 p.m.; West Salem at Waupun (2), 1 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Mount Horeb Triangular.

BOYS GOLF: Nonconference—Aquinas, Westby/Viroqua at Mineral Point Invitational at Dodge-Point CC, 9 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Holmen at New Richmond, 10:30 a.m.; Onalaska at River Falls, 10:30 a.m.; Aquinas at Wisconsin Heights, 11 a.m.; Richland Center vs. Central at Logan, noon; Holmen at River Falls, 1:30 p.m.; Onalaska at New Richmond, 1:30 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—West Salem Quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Viroqua, Black River Falls at Portage Quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Eau Claire North vs. Aquinas at Green Island, 10 a.m.; Mauston at Central, 10 a.m.; New Richmond at Logan, 10 a.m.; Mauston vs. Aquinas at Green Island, 1 p.m.; New Richmond at Central, 1 p.m.; Eau Claire North at Logan, 1 p.m.; New Richmond vs. Aquinas at Green Island, 4 p.m.; Eau Claire North at Central, 4 p.m.; Mauston at Logan, 4 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Bangor, Brookwood at New Lisbon Invitational, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stevens Point (2), noon. NSAA—Dakota State at Viterbo (2), 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL: WIAC—UW-Eau Claire at UW-La Crosse (2), 1 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Valley City State (N.D.) (2), 1 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Ashton May Invitational at UW-La Crosse, noon.

