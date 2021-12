Local sports schedule: Saturday, Dec. 4

Saturday HIGH SCHOOL





BOYS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Lodi at Cashton, 1 p.m.; Cannon Falls at La Crescent-Hokah, 5:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Kickapoo at Brookwood, 2 p.m.; Central at Stevens Point, 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Tomah at Medford Invitational, 9 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Ashland vs. Aquinas co-op at OmniCenter, 1 p.m.; Dodge County at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger—Beaver Dam at Viroqua co-op, 3 p.m. Nonconference—Cedarburg vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Prairie du Chien at Janesville Parker Invitational, 9 a.m.; Central/Logan, Westby at Reedsburg Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; West Salem/Bangor, Cashton at Royall Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Black River Falls Invitational, 10 a.m.; Tomah at Wausau West Invitational, 10 a.m.; Caledonia/Houston at St. Charles quadrangular, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Waldorf (Iowa), 5 p.m. MCAC—Rainy River CC at Western, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Oshkosh, 3 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Waldorf University (Iowa). MCAC—Rainy River CC at Western, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse Duals: UW-La Crosse vs. Coe College (Iowa), 9 a.m.; UW-La Crosse vs. North Central College (Ill.), 11 a.m.

