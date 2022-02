Local sports schedule: Saturday, Feb. 12

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Alma Center Lincoln, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Maple River at Caledonia, 3 p.m.; Sparta at Onalaska Luther, 4:15 p.m.; G-E-T at Tomah, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Dairyland—Alma Center Lincoln at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m. Nonconference—Lakeside Lutheran at Onalaska Luther, 2 p.m.; Caledonia at Jackson County Central, 4 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: MSHSL Section 1A—Caledonia co-op, La Crescent-Hokah at Winona. Nonconference—Viroqua co-op, Prairie du Chien at Platteville Invitational, 10 a.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Chequamegon at Viroqua co-op, noon; Onalaska/La Crosse at Hayward, 1 p.m.; South Saint Paul at La Crescent-Hokah, 2:30 p.m.; West Salem at Wisconsin Rapids Tournament.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger—Beloit co-op at Viroqua co-op, 3 p.m. Nonconference—Brookfield East vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 1 p.m.

BOYS SWIMMING: WIAA sectionals—Division 1 at Hudson (includes Onalaska/Holmen/Aquinas, Logan/Central/West Salem), 11 a.m. (1 p.m. timed finals).

WRESTLING: WIAA regionals—Division 1 at Baraboo (includes Logan/Central, Holmen, Onalaska/Luther, Sparta, Tomah), 10 a.m. Division 2 at Arcadia (includes Arcadia, Black River Falls, G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro, West Salem/Bangor), 10 a.m.; Division 2 at Prairie du Chien (includes Prairie du Chien), 10 a.m.; Division 3 at Cashton (includes Aquinas, Brookwood, Cashton, Coulee Christian), 10:30 a.m.; Division 3 at Ithaca/Weston (includes De Soto, Viroqua, Westby), 10 a.m.; Division 3 at Durand (includes Blair-Taylor), 10:30 a.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Oshkosh, 5 p.m. NSAA—Presentation (S.D.) at Viterbo, 5 p.m. MCAC—Minnesota West CC at Western, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC--UW-Oshkosh at UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m. NSAA—Presentation (S.D.) at Viterbo, 3 p.m. MCAC—Minnesota West CC at Western, 1 p.m.

WRESTLING: WIAC—Conference championships at UW-Oshkosh, 9 a.m.

BASEBALL: Nonconference—Viterbo at Kansas Christian (2), noon.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Midwest Elite in Whitewater, Wis., 11 a.m.

