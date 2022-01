Local sports schedule: Saturday, Jan. 8

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: MVC—Sparta at Tomah, 7:15 p.m. Coulee-West Salem at G-E-T, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Blair-Taylor at Bangor, 2:30 p.m.; Onalaska at Stoughton, 3:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Byron, 6 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Wisconsin Dells Tournament.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Nonconference—Lake City at Caledonia, 2:30 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Black Hawk, 2:30 p.m.; Onalaska at Stoughton, 6:30 p.m.; Holmen at River Falls, 7:15 p.m.

GYMNASTICS: Nonconference—Viroqua co-op, G-E-T co-op, Prairie du Chien at Mount Horeb Invitational, 10 a.m.; West Salem co-op at Menomonie, 1 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—River Falls at West Salem, 4 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: Badger—Viroqua co-op at Beloit co-op, 2 p.m. Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at Milwaukee University School Invitational, noon.

WRESTLING: Nonconference—Prairie du Chien at Merrill Invitational, 8 a.m.; Aquinas at Cheesehead Invitational in Kaukauna, 8:30 a.m.; The Clash at the La Crosse Center, 9 a.m.; Sparta at Lancaster Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Arcadia, Black River Falls at Osseo-Fairchild Invitational, 9:30 a.m.; Onalaska/Luther, Westby, De Soto, Brookwood at Kickapoo Invitational, 10 a.m.; Caledonia/Houston at Crestwood Invitational, 10 a.m.; Tomah at D.C. Everest Invitational, 10:30 a.m.

COLLEGE

MEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stevens Point. NSAA—Viterbo at Mayville State (N.D.), 5 p.m. MCAC—Western at Minnesota State-Fergus Falls, 3 p.m.

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: WIAC—UW-Stevens Point at UW-La Crosse, 3 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Mayville State (N.D.), 3 p.m. MCAC—Western at Minnesota State-Fergus Falls, 1 p.m.

