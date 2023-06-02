HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: (7) Winona vs (4) Stewartville in Red Wing, MSHSL Section 1AAA consolation bracket, 1:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: G-E-T and C-FC at WIAA State in La Crosse; Winona at Section 1AA meet at Lakeville South
HIGH SCHOOL
BASEBALL: (7) Winona vs (4) Stewartville in Red Wing, MSHSL Section 1AAA consolation bracket, 1:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD: G-E-T and C-FC at WIAA State in La Crosse; Winona at Section 1AA meet at Lakeville South
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
MOUNT HOREB, Wis. — The West Salem High School softball team dug itself out of a 12-run deficit to beat a No. 1 seed on Tuesday and advance to…
PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis. — Central High School junior Aaron Poelma made sure he has a busy week ahead by nailing state-qualifying performances in …
LANCASTER, Wis. — Cashton High School senior Braylee Hyatt and Westby senior Meghan Nelson were the local leaders at Thursday’s WIAA Division …
ONALASKA — The Holmen High School baseball team used a three-run third inning to score an upset over seventh-seeded Onalaska in a WIAA Divisio…
WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School softball team is playing at its best at the right time, and that has resulted in its first WIAA Divisi…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.