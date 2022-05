Local sports schedule: Saturday, May 7

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Nonconference—Westby Invitational, 10 a.m.; Holmen at D.C. Everest, 10 a.m.; Sparta at Wisconsin Rapids, 10 a.m.; Aquinas at La Crescent-Hokah, 11 a.m.; Arcadia at Melrose-Mindoro, 11 a.m.; Baldwin-Woodville vs. Viroqua at C-FC, 11 a.m.; Onalaska at Waunakee Quadrangular, 11 a.m.; Holmen vs. Superior at D.C. Everest, 12:30 p.m.; Viroqua vs. Altoona at C-FC, 1 p.m.

SOFTBALL: Nonconference—G-E-T at Poynette Quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Blair-Taylor at Arcadia, 9:30 a.m.; Eau Claire Memorial at Holmen (2), 10 a.m.; Onalaska at Bloomer Tournament, 10 a.m.; Tomah at Sun Prairie Quadrangular, 10 a.m.; Viroqua at Royall Triangular, 10 a.m.; Tomah at Sun Prairie Quadrangular, 10 a.m.; Blair-Taylor vs. Elk Mound at Arcadia, 11 a.m.; Elk Mound at Arcadia, 11 a.m.; Blair-Taylor vs. Elk Mound at Arcadia, 12:30 p.m.; Prairie du Chien Triangular.

BOYS GOLF: Nonconference—Central/Logan at Columbus Invitational at Columbus CC, 8 a.m.; Aquinas, Westby/Viroqua at River Valley Invitational at House on the Rock GC, 9 a.m.; Holmen at Decorah Invitational, 9 a.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Holmen vs. Ashland in Eau Claire, 10 a.m.; Holmen at Eau Claire Regis, 2 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Tomah at Wisconsin Rapids Quadrangular, 9 a.m.; Decorah at Onalaska, 9:30 a.m.; Holmen Quadrangular, 10 a.m.; Viroqua at Eau Claire Regis Triangular.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Eau Claire (2), noon.

SOFTBALL: WIAC Tournament--UW-Eau Claire at UW-La Crosse, 10 a.m..

TRACK AND FIELD: WIAC—Outdoor championships at UW-La Crosse, 10 a.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0