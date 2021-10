Local sports schedule: Saturday, Oct. 23

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: WIAA regional finals—Division 1: Monona Grove at Holmen, 7 p.m.; Onalaska at Middleton, 7 p.m. Division 2: West Salem at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7 p.m. Division 3: Westby at Fall Creek, 7 p.m.; Osseo-Fairchild vs. Aquinas at Onalaska, 7 p.m. Division 4: Alma/Pepin at Bangor, 7 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: WIAA sectionals—Division 1 at Maple Grove Venues, West Salem (includes Central, Holmen, Onalaska, Sparta), noon; Division 1 at DeForest (includes Tomah), 10:30 a.m.; Division 2 at Colby (includes Logan, Arcadia, Black River Falls, G-E-T, West Salem), 11 a.m.; Division 2 at Prairie du Chien (includes Prairie du Chien), 11 a.m.; Division 3 at Westby (includes Aquinas, Bangor, Blair-Taylor, Brookwood, Cashton, Melrose-Mindoro, Providence Academy/Coulee Christian, Viroqua, Westby), 12:15 p.m.; Division 3 at Albany (includes De Soto), 11 a.m.

BOYS SOCCER: WIAA regionals—Division 2: River Falls at Onalaska, 4 p.m.; Sparta vs. Central at FFK, 7 p.m. Division 4: Coulee Christian/Providence Academy at Arcadia, 1 p.m.; Aquinas at Marshfield Columbus, 1 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: WIAA team state tournament at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison.

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL: WIAC—UW-Stout at UW-La Crosse, 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: NSAA—Viterbo at Presentation College (S.D.), 1 p.m. MCAC—Western at Aonka-Ramsey (Minn.), noon.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Oshkosh, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Viterbo at Finlandia University (Mich.), noon.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0