WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Sunday, April 10

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stevens Point (2), noon. NSAA—Dakota State at Viterbo (2), noon.

SOFTBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Luther (Iowa) (2), 1 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Valley City State (N.D.) (2), noon.

