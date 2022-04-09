Local sports schedule: Sunday, April 10

COLLEGE
BASEBALL: WIAC—UW-La Crosse at UW-Stevens Point (2), noon. NSAA—Dakota State at Viterbo (2), noon.
SOFTBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Luther (Iowa) (2), 1 p.m. NSAA—Viterbo at Valley City State (N.D.) (2), noon.
COLLEGE
SPARTA — The Central High School baseball team scored six runs in the first two innings on the way to an 11-2 MVC victory over Sparta on Monday.
MELROSE — The Aquinas High School baseball team couldn’t be off to a better start to its season.
The numbers put up by Westby High School softball pitcher Jayda Berg in 2021 are scary enough at face value.
The Onalaska High School girls soccer team won its second game in as many days with a 2-0 victory over D.C. Everest at an invitational being p…
ONALASKA — Freshman Ellie Woyczik tied the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, and sophomore Sidney Fillbach gave the Onalas…
The Central High School baseball team had a road game turned into a home game on Friday and started its season with an 8-5 nonconference victo…
Now a senior, Cooper Perry is enjoying the ride with his friends on the defending state champion Cardinals after beating leukemia and making it back on the diamond in 2021.
HIGH SCHOOL
Winter all-conference teams
Shane Schmeling said Wednesday that he has stepped down as the Onalaska High School girls basketball coach.
