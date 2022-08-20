 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Sunday, Aug. 21

HIGH SCHOOL

GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—Onalaska at Wisconsin Rapids Invitational (Ridges GC), 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo vs. St. Thomas (Minn.) at Miami, 6 p.m.

