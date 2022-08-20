Local sports schedule: Sunday, Aug. 21

HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—Onalaska at Wisconsin Rapids Invitational (Ridges GC), 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo vs. St. Thomas (Minn.) at Miami, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL
GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—Onalaska at Wisconsin Rapids Invitational (Ridges GC), 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE
WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—Viterbo vs. St. Thomas (Minn.) at Miami, 6 p.m.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
GALESVILLE — The Paul Anderson era of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau football got off to an atypical start Friday night, as a weather delay of just …
The Chippewa Falls and Holmen high school football programs have many things in common.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Senior quarterback Mason Elston completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to junior Henry Meyer in the third quarter to lift the C…
ONALASKA — Adam Skifton moved quickly to get under center as the Onalaska High School football team lined up for a pivotal play against West Salem.
WEST SALEM – It may not have felt like a blessing at the time, but Brett McConkey knew that being put on the field as the West Salem High Scho…
Jones had three rushing touchdowns and a 60-yard punt return touchdown — all in the second quarter — as the Cardinals shut out the Mustangs 56-0.
Henry is taking over as head coach of the Viroqua football team that he played for all four years of high school and worked as an assistant on for two years after that.
The Aquinas High School football team isn’t worried about the WIAA Division 5 state championship it won a year ago.
If coach Tom Yashinsky’s confidence is anything to go by, the Hilltoppers may be onto something even greater.
CASHTON — The Cashton High School football team began a season of promise with a 37-0 nonconference victory over visiting Ithaca on Thursday.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.