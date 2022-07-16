 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Sunday, July 17

AMERICAN LEGION

West Salem at Westby, 3 p.m.; Viroqua at Prairie du Chien (2), 1 p.m.; Plover Tournament: Holmen vs. Eau Claire, 10 a.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Bismarck Larks at La Crosse Loggers, 5:05 p.m.

