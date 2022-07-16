Local sports schedule: Sunday, July 17

AMERICAN LEGION
West Salem at Westby, 3 p.m.; Viroqua at Prairie du Chien (2), 1 p.m.; Plover Tournament: Holmen vs. Eau Claire, 10 a.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Bismarck Larks at La Crosse Loggers, 5:05 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION
West Salem at Westby, 3 p.m.; Viroqua at Prairie du Chien (2), 1 p.m.; Plover Tournament: Holmen vs. Eau Claire, 10 a.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Bismarck Larks at La Crosse Loggers, 5:05 p.m.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
A basketball bounced his way, and Johnny Davis grabbed it, squared up and took a shot at one of the baskets on a new court recently installed …
Aquinas High School baseball coach Scott Bagniefski, who guided the Blugolds to six WIAA state tournaments, five championship games and two ch…
ONALASKA — The Aquinas High School football team ran its final offensive play of Wednesday, and jogged down to the north end of Onalaska’s pra…
HOLMEN — The Holmen American Legion baseball team continued a big season by beating Onalaska 11-3 on Monday.
De Soto High School football coach Ev Wick was ready for a packed week of football, and he has received just that in Whitewater, Wis.
Nick Meacham is very familiar with the recent success enjoyed by the Bangor High School boys basketball team.
The last time the Holmen High School boys basketball team competed as a WIAA Division 1 program, it won a regional championship before having …
AMERICAN LEGION
The Holmen High School volleyball team made program history as a WIAA Division 1 qualifier last season.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.