 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Sunday, June 26

AMERICAN LEGION

Eau Claire at Holmen (2), noon; Viroqua at Sheboygan Tournament.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Eau Claire Express at La Crosse Loggers, 5:05 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Wisconsin football players sign memorabilia for campers at Chimere Dike's youth camp

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News