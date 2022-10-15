 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
Presented By Carpets To Go
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Sunday, Oct. 16

COLLEGE

MEN’S SOCCER: CAC—Viterbo vs. Iowa Wesleyan at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER: CAC—Viterbo vs. Iowa Wesleyan at Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 2 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Badgers enter Spartan Stadium

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News