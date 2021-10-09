Local sports schedule: Sunday, October 10

Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
COLLEGE
MEN’S GOLF: Nonconference—Viterbo at Cedar Creek Open.
WOMEN’S GOLF: WIAC Tournament at Reedsburg CC.
Mitch Olson’s face lit up as soon as the topic was chosen.
SPARTA — The Holmen High School volleyball team clinched a share of the MVC title by beating Sparta 25-22, 25-13, 25-17 on Tuesday night.
Aquinas High School junior Macy Donarski has given a verbal commitment to the Saint Louis University women's basketball team, her dad and coac…
PRESCOTT, Wis. — Aquinas High School football coach Tom Lee expected plenty of defensive pressure on his quarterback Friday night and got it f…
The more schools that got involved seemed to make Macy Donarski’s choice become more clear.
The finesse and grace enter the picture as Harley Bartels positions herself for the shot.
The last time Danil Roberts lined up to kick a field that counted for the Logan High School football team, it was blocked.
MADISON — The Central High School girls tennis team placed third and Holmen fourth with neither leaving the WIAA Division 1 Waunakee Sectional…
ONALASKA — The Aquinas High School volleyball team is moving into postseason mode but not before it takes care of remaining business in the re…
WAVERLY, Iowa — The Onalaska High School boys cross country team finished third in a field of 25 teams at the Steve Johnson Invitational at Wa…
