HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: MVC—Onalaska vs. Central at Copeland, 4:30 p.m.; Sparta at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; Aquinas at Holmen, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Cashton, 4:30 p.m.; Bangor at New Lisbon, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Augusta at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at La Farge, 5 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Dodgeville, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Rushford-Peterson at La Crescent-Hokah, 5 p.m.;

SOFTBALL: MVC—Holmen vs. Aquinas at Pammel Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Sparta vs. Onalaska at JC Fields, 4:30 p.m.; Central at Toman, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at Westby, 4:30 p.m.; Viroqua at West Salem, 5 p.m.; G-E-T at Arcadia, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Cashton, 4:30 p.m.; Bangor at New Lisbon, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at La Farge, 5 p.m. Nonconference—GMLOK at La Crescent-Hokah, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Coulee—Conference meet at Coulee Golf Bowl, 4 p.m. Nonconference—Holmen at Decorah Invitational, 1 p.m. SWC—Conference meet at Prairie du Chien CC, 4 p.m. Nonconferece—La Crescent-Hokah at Stewartville Invitational, 1 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: MVC—Tomah at Sparta, 6:15 p.m.; Holmen vs. Aquinas at FFK, 7 p.m.; Central at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Logan at West Salem, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Galena (Ill.) at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—West Salem at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Sparta at Black River Falls, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Viroqua, Westby, De Soto, Prairie du Chien at Lancaster Invitational, 4 p.m.; Arcadia, Melrose-Mindoro at Independence Invitational, 4:45 p.m.

COLLEGE

BASEBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at St. Olaf (Minn.), 2:30 p.m.

MEN’S TENNIS: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Luther (Iowa), 3:30 p.m.