HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: MVC—Holmen at Tomah (2), 3 p.m.; Aquinas vs. Central at Copeland, 4:30 p.m.; Logan vs. Onalaska at Legion, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—West Salem at Onalaska Luther (2), 4 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Necedah at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Cashton at Royall, 5 p.m.; Brookwood at Hillsboro, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Alma Center Lincoln, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Weston vs. De Soto at Stoddard, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Black River Falls at Sparta, 5 p.m.; Viroqua at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m.; Westby at C-FC, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: MVC—Onalaska vs. Aquinas at Pammel Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Logan at Holmen, 4:30 p.m.; Sparta at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Arcadia at Onalaska Luther, 5 p.m.; Black River Falls at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; Westby at Viroqua, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Necedah at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Cashton at Royall, 5 p.m.; Brookwood at Hillsboro, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Alma Center Lincoln, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Weston vs. De Soto at Stoddard, 5 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: MVC—Conference meet at Coulee Golf Bowl, 1 p.m. Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Invitational (Pine Island GC), 1 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Invitational (Pine Island GC), 1 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: MVC—Central at Tomah, 4 p.m.; Holmen at Sparta, 6:15 p.m.; Logan vs. Aquinas at FFK, 7 p.m.; West Salem at Onalaska, 7 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: Nonconference—Black River Falls at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Mauston at Viroqua, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Westby Invitational, 4 p.m.; Arcadia Invitational, 4 p.m.; Cashton, Prairie du Chien at Boscobel Invitational, 4 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Alma Center Lincoln Invitational, 4 p.m.; De Soto at Lansing-New Albin Kee Invitational, 4 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Augusta Invitational, 4:15 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah, Caledonia at Lewiston-Altura Invitational, 4:30 p.m.