Local sports schedule: Thursday, April 28

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: MVC—Sparta vs. Central at Copeland, 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska at Holmen, 4:30 p.m.; Aquinas at Tomah, 5 p.m. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at West Salem (2), 4 p.m.; Viroqua at G-E-T (2), 4 p.m.; Westby at Arcadia (2), 4 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—New Lisbon at Bangor (2), 4 p.m.; Cashton at Brookwood, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Alma Center Lincoln at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.; Eau Claire Immanuel at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Weston, 5 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Wabasha-Kellogg, 4:30 p.m.; Caledonia at St. Charles, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: MVC—Sparta vs. Central at Shelby Fields, 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska at Holmen, 4:30 p.m.; Aquinas at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—West Salem at Viroqua, 5 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Brookwood at Cashton, 5 p.m.; Bangor at New Lisbon, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Alma Center Lincoln, 5 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at Eau Claire Immanuel, 5 p.m. SWC—River Valley at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Wabasha-Kellogg at La Crescent-Hokah, 4:30 p.m.; St. Charles vs. Caledonia/Spring Grove at Caledonia, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Black River Falls at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; Westby at Richland Center, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Coulee—Conference meet at Ettrick GC, 4 p.m. Dairyland—Conference meet at Osseo-Fairchild, 4:30 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent at Wabasha-Kellogg (Coffee Mill GC), 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Three Rivers—La Crescent at Wabasha-Kellogg (Coffee Mill GC), 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: MVC—Central at Sparta, 4 p.m.; Holmen at Logan, 6 p.m.; Aquinas at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Tomah at West Salem, 7 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Richland Center, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: MVC—Central vs. Aquinas at Green Island, 4:30 p.m.; Logan at Onalaska, 4:30 p.m.; Holmen at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—Mauston at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Viroqua at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.; Eau Claire Regis at Black River Falls, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Cashton at Royall Invitational, 4 p.m.

COLLEGE

WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Nonconference—UW-River Falls at UW-La Crosse, 5 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Drake Relays in Des Moines, Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

