Local sports schedule: Thursday, Feb. 10

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: MVC—Logan at Central, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Arcadia at G-E-T, 7:15 p.m.; Viroqua at Black River Falls, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Whitehall at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Richland Center, 7:30 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Winona Cotter, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Eau Claire Memorial at Caledonia, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS BASKETBALL: MVC—Logan at Central, 5:45 p.m.; Onalaska at Aquinas, 7:15 p.m.; Sparta at Tomah, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Westby at Onalaska Luther, 7:15 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Bangor at Royall, 7 p.m.; Cashton at New Lisbon, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Wonewoc-Center, 7 p.m. Ridge and Valley—Weston at De Soto, 6 p.m. Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at La Crescent-Hokah, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Caledonia at Triton, 7:15 p.m.
GYMNASTICS: MVC—Conference meet at Holmen, 6 p.m. Coulee—Westby at Viroqua co-op, 6:30 p.m.
BOYS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Rochester Lourdes at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.
GIRLS HOCKEY: Nonconference—Onalaska co-op at River Falls, 7 p.m.
WRESTLING: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at GMLOK.