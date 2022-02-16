 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Thursday, Feb. 17

HIGH SCHOOLBOYS BASKETBALL: Scenic Bluffs—Royall at Bangor, 7 p.m.; Cashton at Wonewoc-Center, 7 p.m.; Brookwood at Hillsboro, 7 p.m. Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at Triton, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS BASKETBALL: MVC—Aquinas at Logan, 7:15 p.m. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at G-E-T, 7:15 p.m.; West Salem at Arcadia, 7:15 p.m.; Westby at Black River Falls, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at La Farge, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 7:30 p.m. Nonconference—Eau Claire North at Holmen, 7:15 p.m.

BOYS HOCKEY: WIAA regionals—Division 2: Black River Falls co-op at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Viroqua co-op at Baldwin-Woodville co-op, 7 p.m.

GIRLS HOCKEY: WIAA regionals—Eau Claire North vs. Onalaska co-op at OmniCenter, 5 p.m.

