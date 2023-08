THURSDAYHIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL: Scenic Bluffs—New Lisbon at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.; Cashton at Brookwood, 7 p.m.; Bangor at Royall, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: MVC—Central at Aquinas, 7 p.m.; Onalaska at Logan, 7 p.m.; Holmen at Tomah, 7 p.m. Coulee—Onalaska Luther at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; Black River Falls at Viroqua, 7 p.m.; West Salem at Arcadia, 7 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Richland Center, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Winona Cotter, 7:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at Stewartville Invitational, 4 p.m.; Viroqua Invitational (Vernon County Fairgrounds), 5 p.m.; Arcadia, G-E-T, Onalaska Luther, Bangor, Melrose-Mindoro at C-FC Invitational, 5:15 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: MVC—West Salem at Logan, 4 p.m.; Tomah at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Onalaska at Sparta, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia at Winona Cotter, 5 p.m.; Dover-Eyota at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.; Nonconference—Arcadia vs. Central at FFK, 7 p.m.; Nekoosa vs. Aquinas at FFK, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—Winona Cotter at Caledonia, 7 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah at Dover-Eyota, 7 p.m.

GIRLS SWIMMING: Nonconference—Holmen/Onalaska/Aquinas vs. Logan/Central/West Salem at UW-L, 6 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: MVC—Aquinas at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Tomah at Onalaska, 4:30 p.m.; Sparta at Holmen (Viking), 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE

FOOTBALL: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Dakota State (S.D.), 7 p.m.

FRIDAYHIGH SCHOOL

FOOTBALL: MVC—Holmen at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Logan at Sparta, 7 p.m.; Central at Reedsburg, 7 p.m.; Tomah at Baraboo, 7 p.m. Coulee—G-E-T vs. Aquinas at UW-L, 7 p.m.; West Salem at Westby, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Arcadia, 7 p.m.; Altoona at Black River Falls, 7 p.m. Dairyland—Blair-Taylor at Melrose-Mindoro, 7 p.m. SWC—Lancaster at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Menominee Indian at De Soto, 5:30 p.m.; Red Wing at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.; Caledonia at Zumbrotta-Mazeppa, 7 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Logan at Madison Edgewood, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE

VOLLEYBALL: Nonconference—Sugar Loaf Classic at Saint Mary’s: UW-La Crosse vs. Carleton (Minn.), 1 p.m.; UW-La Crosse vs. Marian, 5 p.m. United Sports Academy Labor Day Classic at Sioux City, Iowa: Viterbo vs. Saint Mary (Neb.), noon; Viterbo vs. Providence (Mont.)

WOMEN’S SOCCER: Nonconference—College of Saint Benedict (Minn.), 3 p.m.; Martin Luther (Minn.) at Viterbo, 4 p.m.