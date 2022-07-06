 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WHAT’S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Thursday, July 7

  • 0

AMERICAN LEGIONG-E-T at West Salem (2), 5 p.m.; Onalaska 17s at Viroqua (2), 5 p.m.; Westby at Holmen, 5 p.m.; Gays Mills at Mauston (2), 5 p.m.; Stoddard at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUEWaterloo Bucks at La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Former Badgers star Jonathan Taylor discusses being back in Madison, Big Ten expansion

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News