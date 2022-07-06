Local sports schedule: Thursday, July 7

AMERICAN LEGIONG-E-T at West Salem (2), 5 p.m.; Onalaska 17s at Viroqua (2), 5 p.m.; Westby at Holmen, 5 p.m.; Gays Mills at Mauston (2), 5 p.m.; Stoddard at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUEWaterloo Bucks at La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGIONG-E-T at West Salem (2), 5 p.m.; Onalaska 17s at Viroqua (2), 5 p.m.; Westby at Holmen, 5 p.m.; Gays Mills at Mauston (2), 5 p.m.; Stoddard at Prairie du Chien, 7 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUEWaterloo Bucks at La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m.
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The excitement of a breakout season lit a fire under Cashton High School offensive and defensive lineman Zack Mlsna last season.
BASEBALL
Mark Davis nearly cried, Stephen A. threw a fit, and Johnny Davis just smiled as he moved from one family member to the next and accepted hug …
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGION
AMERICAN LEGION
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEGIONViroqua Tournament: La Crescent vs. Westby, 3 p.m.; West Salem vs. Viroqua, 5;15 p.m.
AMERICAN LEGION
AMERICAN LEGION
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.