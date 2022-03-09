Local sports schedule: Thursday, March 10

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA sectional semifinals—Division 2: Central vs. Onalaska at Logan, 7 p.m. Division 3: West Salem vs. Adams-Friendship at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m. Division 5: Bangor vs. Blair-Taylor at Arcadia, 7 p.m.
RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Jacy Weisbrod took the pass, quickly set her feet and fired a shot at the rim while closely guarded at the top of the key.
The Cuba City High School boys basketball teams lost three games all season, but it was only beaten by one team.
RICE LAKE, Wis. — The Tomah High School boys basketball team earned a third game against the reigning MVC champion by outlasting Rice Lake in …
RIVER FALLS, Wis. — After a one-year absence, the hottest boys basketball rivalry in the Coulee Region is returning to the postseason.
There are plenty of reasons for Aquinas High School girls basketball coach to stock up on film of Mineral Point this season.
WEST SALEM — The West Salem High School boys basketball team wasn’t disappointed with its play in the first half, but coaches and players knew…
MADISON — The Onalaska co-op team exceeded expectations during a WIAA Division 1 girls hockey season that ended on the ultimate rink.
They were three plays in the final minute of the first half, but they made a world of difference for the Central High School boys basketball t…
Coach Katie Canar knew her Holmen High School gymnastics team could have a special season.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. — Sparta High School junior Ella Hemker won an individual championship on the vault and helped the Spartans place fourt…
