WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Thursday, March 10

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS BASKETBALL: WIAA sectional semifinals—Division 2: Central vs. Onalaska at Logan, 7 p.m. Division 3: West Salem vs. Adams-Friendship at Wisconsin Dells, 7 p.m. Division 5: Bangor vs. Blair-Taylor at Arcadia, 7 p.m.

