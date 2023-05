HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: WIAA regional quarterfinals—Division 2: Black River Falls at Abbotsford, 4:45 p.m.; Sparta at West Salem, 5 p.m.; Northland Pines at G-E-T, 5 p.m.; River Valley at Logan, 5 p.m. Division 3: Onalaska Luther at Poynette; Nekoosa at Westby, 5 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Westfield. Division 4: Plum City at Blair-Taylor; Weston at Hillsboro; De Soto at Brookwood

SOFTBALL: WIAA regional finals—Division 1: Sun Prairie West at Tomah; Holmen at Madison Memorial. Division 2: Wisconsin Dells at West Salem. Division 3: Prairie du Chien at Westby. Division 4: Onalaska Luther at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m. Division 5: De Soto at Seneca; Hillsboro at Brookwood.

GIRLS SOCCER: Nonconference—Wisconsin Rapids Assumption at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.; Arcadia at Amherst, 5 p.m.; Coulee Christian vs. Logan/Onalaska Luther at Logan, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: WIAA sectionals—Division 2 at Menard YMCA Tennis Center, Eau Claire (includes Aquinas subsectional), 9 a.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: WIAA sectionals—Division 1 at Sauk Prairie (includes Baraboo regional), 4 p.m.; Division 2 at McFarland (includes Portage, Prairie du Chien regionals), 4 p.m. field events, 4:45 p.m. running; Division 2 at Arcadia (includes West Salem regional), 4 p.m. field events, 4:45 p.m. running; Division 3 at Lancaster (includes Kickapoo regional), 3 p.m. field events, 3:45 p.m. running.

COLLEGE

TRACK AND FIELD: NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships at Rochester, N.Y.