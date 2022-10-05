 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT’S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Thursday, Oct. 6

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Southern-West—De Soto at North Crawford, 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL: MVC—Sparta at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Central at Holmen, 7 p.m.; Logan at Tomah, 7 p.m. Coulee—G-E-T at West Salem, 7 p.m.; Viroqua at Onalaska Luther, 7 p.m.; Westby at Black River Falls, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Necedah at Bangor, 7:15 p.m.; Royall at Cashton, 7:15 p.m.; Brookwood at New Lisbon, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Eau Claire Immanuel at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Ithaca, 7:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Black River Falls at Eleva-Strum Invitational, 5 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Aquinas at Arcadia, 5 p.m.; Logan at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.; Stewartville at Caledonia, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: WIAA sectionals—Division 2 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium, Madison (includes Lodi subsectional), 8 a.m.

