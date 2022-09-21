 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Thursday, Sept. 22

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL: MVC—Onalaska at Central, 7 p.m.; Holmen at Aquinas, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Tomah, 7 p.m. Coulee—Westby at G-E-T, 7 p.m.; Arcadia at Black River Falls, 7 p.m. Scenic Bluffs—Wonewoc-Center at Bangor, 7:15 p.m.; New Lisbon at Brookwood, 7:15 p.m.; Cashton at Royall, 7:15 p.m. Dairyland—Eleva-Strum at Blair-Taylor, 7:15 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Gilmanton, 7:15 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at North Crawford, 7:15 p.m. SWC—Platteville at Prairie du Chien, 7:15 p.m.

CROSS COUNTRY: Nonconference—Bangor at Westfield Invitational, 4 p.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Coulee—Conference championships at Drugan’s Castle Mound, 1 p.m.

BOYS SOCCER: Nonconference—Central at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m.; Aquinas at Viroqua Driftless United, 5 p.m.; Stewartville at Logan, 7 p.m.; Tomah at Eau Claire Regis, 7 p.m. Three Rivers—P-E-M at Caledonia, 7 p.m.; La Crescent-Hokah vs. St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at St. Charles, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Central at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m.; Arcadia at Cumberland, 5:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: Three Rivers—St. Charles/Lewiston-Altura at La Crescent-Hokah, 7 p.m.; Caledonia at P-E-M, 7 p.m.

GIRLS TENNIS: Nonconference—West Salem at Tomah, 4 p.m.; Logan at Mauston, 4 p.m.; Holmen at Reedsburg, 4:30 p.m.

