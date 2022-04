Local sports schedule: Tuesday, April 12

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Coulee—Black River Falls at Onalaska Luther, (2), 4 p.m.; Arcadia at G-E-T, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Alma Center Lincoln at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah at Lewiston-Altura, 5 p.m.; Caledonia at Rushford-Peterson, 5 p.m. Nonconference—West Salem at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; Prairie du Chien vs. Central at Copeland, 4:30 p.m.; Aquinas at Nekoosa, 4:30 p.m.; De Soto at Cashton, 5 p.m.; Sparta at Richland Center, 5 p.m.; Brookwood at Wauzeka-Steuben, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: MVC—Central vs. Aquinas at Pammel Creek, 4:30 p.m.; Logan vs. Onalaska at JC Fields, 4:30 p.m.; Holmen at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Viroqua at Black River Falls, 5 p.m.; West Salem at Arcadia, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Alma Center Lincoln at Blair-Taylor, 5 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Augusta, 5 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at River Valley, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Lewiston-Altura at La Crescent-Hokah, 4:30 p.m.; Rushford-Peterson vs. Caledonia/Spring Grove at Caledonia, 5 p.m. Nonconference—Cashton at North Crawford, 5 p.m.; Brookwood at Wauzeka-Steuben, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Coulee—Conference meet at Coulee Golf Bowl, 4 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: MVC—Logan at Sparta, 4 p.m.; Tomah vs. Aquinas at FFK, 7 p.m.; Holmen at Onalaska, 7 p.m.; Central at West Salem, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Arcadia at Wautoma, 4:30 p.m.; Melrose-Mindoro at Mauston, 6 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: MVC—Tomah vs. Aquinas at Green Island, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Mauston at West Salem, 4:30 p.m.; Black River Falls at Viroqua, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—Menomonie at Onalaska, 4 p.m.; Providence Academy at Sparta, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Holmen Invitational, 3:30 p.m.; Bangor Quadrangular, 4 p.m.; Brookwood at Royall Invitational, 4:15 p.m.

COLLEGE

SOFTBALL: Nonconference—Saint Mary’s (Minn.) at UW-La Crosse (2), 3:30 p.m.; Dakota County Technical College at Viterbo, 4 p.m.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE: Nonconference—UW-La Crosse at Illinois Institute of Technology, 5 p.m.

