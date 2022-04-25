Local sports schedule: Tuesday, April 26

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL: Coulee—Black River Falls at Arcadia, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro vs. Independence/Gilmanton at Independence, 5 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at C-FC, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Ithaca, 5 p.m. SWC—Richland Center at Prairie du Chien, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Wabasha-Kellogg at Caledonia, 5 p.m. Nonconference—La Crescent-Hokah at Logan, 4:30 p.m.; G-E-T at Sparta, 4;30 p.m.; Westby vs. Aquinas at Copeland Park, 5 p.m.; West Salem at Tomah, 5 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Brookwood, 5 p.m.; Viroqua at Lancaster, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL: MVC—Logan vs. Central at Shelby Fields, 4:30 p.m.; Sparta at Holmen, 4:30 p.m.; Onalaska at Tomah, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—Westby at Viroqua, 5 p.m.; G-E-T at Arcadia, 5 p.m.; Onalaska Luther at Black River Falls, 5 p.m. Dairyland—Melrose-Mindoro at Independence/Gilmanton, 5 p.m.; Blair-Taylor at C-FC, 5 p.m. Ridge and Valley—De Soto at Ithaca, 5 p.m. SWC—Prairie du Chien at Lancaster, 5 p.m. Three Rivers—Caledonia/Spring Grove at Wabasha-Kellogg, 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—West Salem at Bangor, 5 p.m.; Brookwood at Alma Center Lincoln, 5 p.m.

BOYS GOLF: Dairyland—Conference meet at Arcadia CC, 4:30 p.m. Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah vs. Fillmore Central at Harmony GC, 4:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Lewiston-Altura (Lewiston CC), 4:30 p.m. Nonconference—Black River Falls at Amherst Invitational at Sand Valley Golf Resort, 10:30 a.m.

GIRLS GOLF: Three Rivers—La Crescent-Hokah vs. Fillmore Central at Harmony GC, 4:30 p.m.; Caledonia at Lewiston-Altura (Lewiston CC), 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS SOCCER: MVC—Central at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Logan at Tomah, 4:15 p.m.; West Salem vs. Aquinas at FFK, 7 p.m.; Sparta at Onalaska, 7 p.m. Nonconference—Wisconsin Rapids Assumption vs. G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro at Melrose-Mindoro, 5 p.m.; Arcadia at Amherst, 5 p.m.; Prairie du Chien at Galena, 5 p.m.

BOYS TENNIS: MVC—Aquinas at Holmen, 4 p.m.; Onalaska at Central, 4:30 p.m.; Sparta at Logan, 4:30 p.m. Coulee—West Salem at Viroqua, 4:30 p.m.; Black River Falls at Mauston, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD: Nonconference—Onalaska Invitational, 4 p.m.; Black River Falls Invitational, 4 p.m.; Bangor at C-FC Invitational, 4 p.m.; Brookwood at Mauston Invitational, 4;30 p.m.

