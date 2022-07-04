Local sports schedule: Tuesday, July 5

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL
La Crosse Post 52 at Onalaska, 5 p.m.; Arcadia at G-E-T (2), 5 p.m.; Whitehall at Tomah, 6 p.m.
The excitement of a breakout season lit a fire under Cashton High School offensive and defensive lineman Zack Mlsna last season.
BASEBALL
Mark Davis nearly cried, Stephen A. threw a fit, and Johnny Davis just smiled as he moved from one family member to the next and accepted hug …
AMERICAN LEGIONViroqua Tournament: La Crescent vs. Westby, 3 p.m.; West Salem vs. Viroqua, 5;15 p.m.
Gehring has worked in the Beaver Dam School District since 2002 and has been an associate principal and the athletic director and activities director since 2013.
