Local sports schedule: Tuesday, June 21

AMERICAN LEGION
Whitehall at Onalaska, 5 p.m.; La Crosse Post 52 at G-E-T (2), 5 p.m.
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE
Duluth Huskies at La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m.
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. – Samuel Cropp didn’t have time to think, and that was a good thing.
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. – The Bangor High School baseball team wasn’t at Fox Cities Stadium this week playing for the future.
BANGOR — During the course of one summer, Ashton Michek went for being a pitcher that was very difficult to hit to one that was nearly unhittable.
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. – It can be difficult to determine where to start when describing a game like the Bangor High School baseball team’s 9-8 vic…
Bangor High School senior Ashton Michek finished off a pretty good week with some significant honors from the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association.
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. – The Bangor High School baseball team had just the start it needed to make a run at a WIAA Division 4 state championship on…
LA CRESCENT, Minn. — The La Crescent American Legion baseball team beat the Holmen 17s 6-1 in a game at Horihan Field on Monday.
AMERICAN LEGION
Waunakee, Oregon, Sauk Prairie and McFarland represent the area for the tournament Thursday through Saturday at Uihlein Soccer Park in Milwaukee.
AMERICAN LEGIONWhitehall at West Salem (2), 5 p.m.; Tomah at Winona, 6 p.m.; Viroqua at Sioux Falls Tournament; Wisconsin Rapids Tournament: O…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.