WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Tuesday, June 21

AMERICAN LEGION

Whitehall at Onalaska, 5 p.m.; La Crosse Post 52 at G-E-T (2), 5 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

Duluth Huskies at La Crosse Loggers, 6:35 p.m.

