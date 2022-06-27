 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WHAT'S ON TAP

Local sports schedule: Tuesday, June 28

AMERICAN LEGION

La Crosse Post 52 at Viroqua, 7 p.m.

NORTHWOODS LEAGUE

La Crosse Loggers at St. Cloud Rox, 7:05 p.m.

