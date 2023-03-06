HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS BASKETBALL: MSHSL sections—1AA quarterfinal: Caledonia vs. Chatfield at at Rochester Mayo Civic Arena, 7:30 p.m.
The Blugolds won their 26th straight game and earned their sixth state appearance since 2017.
Aquinas High School boys basketball coach Brad Reinhart walked off the court to discuss his team's WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal win o…
Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s boys basketball team pulled off a playoff upset Friday night, as the six-seeded Red Hawks hit the road and upended …
Seeds for the upcoming WIAA state girls basketball tournament were released Sunday, revealing when Aquinas, West Salem and Blair-Taylor will p…
ONALASKA — Aquinas High School girls basketball coach Dave Donarski allowed his players and coaches some time to celebrate Thursday night at t…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.